Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%.

LXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

