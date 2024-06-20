Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,209,500 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

