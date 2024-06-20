Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 95,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 206,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

