Emprise Bank Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 11,838,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

