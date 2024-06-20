Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $18,158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Embraer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,818,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth $4,137,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

