Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.00 and last traded at $201.74. Approximately 125,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 773,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.