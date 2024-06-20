dogwifhat One Day Trading Volume Tops $380.19 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $380.19 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,894 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,896.727086. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.04497426 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $338,115,238.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

