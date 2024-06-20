dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $15.26 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $2,843.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,489,591 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98710043 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,220.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

