Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,934,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

