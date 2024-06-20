Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $244.35. 197,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,482. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.