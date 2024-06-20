Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 2,114,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

