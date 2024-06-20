Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,831 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 8.73% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 10,364.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 706.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:VFMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $109.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.