Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $733.11. The company had a trading volume of 270,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,690. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $724.70 and its 200 day moving average is $738.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

