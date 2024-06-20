Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

