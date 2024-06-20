Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 8,759,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,204,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

