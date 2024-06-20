Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 960 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 541,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,587. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

