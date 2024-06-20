CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 12,603,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,532,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

