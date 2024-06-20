CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.