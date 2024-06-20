CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $61.06. 265,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,651,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

