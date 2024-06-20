Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,744. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

