Compound Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Compound has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $420.30 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $50.28 or 0.00077218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00023330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.53 or 0.60011530 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,530 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,523.43591624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.52458076 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $61,038,067.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.