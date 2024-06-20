Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 5.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 6,204,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,440,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

