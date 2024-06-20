Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $216.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $228.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,344 shares of company stock worth $13,911,876. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

