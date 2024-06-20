Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded down $213.50 on Thursday, hitting $3,214.11. 691,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,737.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

