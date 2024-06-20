Centrifuge (CFG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,114,298 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,065,638 with 494,278,274 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.42348753 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,629,069.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

