CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.85 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.