Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. 37,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 243,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,491. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 112.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 289,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.