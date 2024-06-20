Cargojet (CJT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/17/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/14/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$132.00.
- 6/13/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/12/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$162.00 to C$173.00.
- 6/11/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$148.00.
Cargojet Stock Performance
CJT traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.00. 21,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.55. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $1,258,105. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
