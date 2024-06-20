Cargojet (CJT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$132.00.

6/13/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/12/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$162.00 to C$173.00.

6/11/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$148.00.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.00. 21,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.55. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Get Cargojet Inc alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $1,258,105. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.