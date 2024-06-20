Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 5.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $120,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 125.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 396,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.