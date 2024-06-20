Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. Capri has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,642,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,893,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

