Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Reduced by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 321,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,754. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

