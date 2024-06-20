Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 4.5%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 860,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,355,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

