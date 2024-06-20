Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 4.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $103,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. 3,353,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.