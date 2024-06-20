Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.
BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
BRKL stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookline Bancorp
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.