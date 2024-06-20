Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $11.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.