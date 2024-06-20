Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $312.22

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.22.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total transaction of $1,033,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,728 shares of company stock worth $39,628,347. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $306.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a 200 day moving average of $240.42. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

