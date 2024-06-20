Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

TRIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

