Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $118.29

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.