Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Shares Up 0.7%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 203,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 32,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4035 dividend. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

