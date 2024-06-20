BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 10,252 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 116,469 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,584,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,910 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

