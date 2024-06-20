Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.44

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.44 and last traded at C$26.18, with a volume of 97063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.36.

BDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.81.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

