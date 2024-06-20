BioSyent (CVE:RX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.90

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 42492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.

BioSyent Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.74.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider BioSyent Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,554 shares of company stock worth $23,363. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

