Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,303 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 22,417 call options.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Bilibili Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,118,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

