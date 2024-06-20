Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Up 3.9%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). Approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 59,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £178.44 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.06.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

