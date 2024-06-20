Bernard K. Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00.

Bernard K. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.71. 149,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.