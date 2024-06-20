Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,917 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 8,492,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

