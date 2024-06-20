Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $236.35 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $236.35 million and $1.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.62 or 0.05417401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,253,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,873,365 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

