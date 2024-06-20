Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.82. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

