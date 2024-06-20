Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,644,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.70. 1,160,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.