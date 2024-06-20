Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,512 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PSK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.